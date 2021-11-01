Expand / Collapse search

O'Hare Airport's 'people mover' finally ready to reopen

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
O'Hare International Airport
FOX 32 Chicago

O'Hare 'people mover' finally ready to reopen

After years of delays and broken promises, the O'Hare Airport "people mover" is finally scheduled to reopen.

CHICAGO - After years of delays and broken promises, the O'Hare Airport "people mover" is finally scheduled to reopen.

Work on the train has been going on since 2015. It was shut down completely since January 2019.

Two years and $355 million later, it is finally ready.

The city is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to reveal the official reopening date.

The shuttle will carry 30,000 passengers a day between long-term parking lots and terminals.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP