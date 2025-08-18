Chicago begins $1.3B O’Hare project, adding 19 gates and thousands of jobs

The Brief O'Hare International Airport broke ground on a new $1.3 billion project. Concourse D will add 19 gates, new lounges, commercial space and a children's play area. Concourse D is scheduled to open in 2028.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson broke ground on a new $1.3 billion concourse at O'Hare International Airport on Monday, the first major addition to the airport's terminals in more than 30 years.

What we know:

Concourse D will add 19 gates, new lounges, commercial space and a children's play area.

Designed to improve domestic and international connections, the 590,000-square-foot facility is part of a broader $8.2 billion O'Hare 21 expansion plan.

Why you should care:

Scheduled to open in 2028, Concourse D is expected to create nearly 4,000 construction jobs. It follows recent upgrades to Terminal 5 and ongoing work on a new global terminal to replace Terminal 2.

What they're saying:

"O'Hare is Chicago's most powerful economic engine," Johnson said. "This investment ensures it remains a world-class gateway for decades to come."