Chicago begins $1.3B O’Hare project, adding 19 gates and thousands of jobs
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson broke ground on a new $1.3 billion concourse at O'Hare International Airport on Monday, the first major addition to the airport's terminals in more than 30 years.
What we know:
Concourse D will add 19 gates, new lounges, commercial space and a children's play area.
Designed to improve domestic and international connections, the 590,000-square-foot facility is part of a broader $8.2 billion O'Hare 21 expansion plan.
Why you should care:
Scheduled to open in 2028, Concourse D is expected to create nearly 4,000 construction jobs. It follows recent upgrades to Terminal 5 and ongoing work on a new global terminal to replace Terminal 2.
What they're saying:
"O'Hare is Chicago's most powerful economic engine," Johnson said. "This investment ensures it remains a world-class gateway for decades to come."
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the City of Chicago and the Mayor's Press Office.