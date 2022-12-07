Expand / Collapse search

O'Hare named best airport in North America for 19th consecutive year

By FOX 32 News
Published 
O'Hare International Airport
FOX 32 Chicago

O'Hare named best airport in North America

For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named O'Hare International Airport the best airport in North America. 

CHICAGO - For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named O'Hare International Airport the best airport in North America.

For the third year in a row, it's also named the "Best Airport for Dining."

The honor is based on a survey by readers of the international business travel magazine.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Midway wasn't left out of the accolades. It was mentioned as the "Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport" by a division of a global traveler.