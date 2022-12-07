O'Hare named best airport in North America for 19th consecutive year

For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named O'Hare International Airport the best airport in North America.

For the third year in a row, it's also named the "Best Airport for Dining."

The honor is based on a survey by readers of the international business travel magazine.

Midway wasn't left out of the accolades. It was mentioned as the "Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport" by a division of a global traveler.