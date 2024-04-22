O'Hare Terminal 3 upgrade: Plans unveiled for enhanced passenger experience

A ceremony took place at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning, celebrating the groundbreaking for enhancements to Terminal 3.

The Department of Transportation is allocating millions of dollars to improve these facilities. Plans entail widening the passenger corridor, reconfiguring the TSA checkpoint and updating the baggage system. Additionally, new concessions and energy-efficient amenities are slated for inclusion.

With federal grants totaling $90 million contributing to this project, officials hope to provide passengers with a better screening experience and improve overall flow.

"This is going to change the flying experience for so many thousands of people who use O'Hare," said Sen. Dick Durbin. "It's going to be the first impression of the city for many people, and for those I want to have a good impression."

"Chicago and O'Hare are an integral part to the global transportation network because we connect the world to Chicago and Chicago to the rest of the world," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Completion of the terminal work is expected by summer 2027, barring any delays.

The objective is to ensure O'Hare remains competitive as an air carrier hub for years to come.