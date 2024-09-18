Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Man robbed at gunpoint while getting into car on Near North Side

By Jenna Carroll
Published  September 18, 2024 7:19am CDT
Near North Side
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's Near North Side early Tuesday.

At about 2:40 a.m., a 44-year-old man was getting into his vehicle near the 100 block of East Ohio Street when a white sedan, possibly a Lexus, pulled up behind him, police said.

A man exited the passenger side of the vehicle, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The victim complied.

The man then got back into the white sedan and fled eastbound, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.