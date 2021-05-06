OIG releases 2nd report on Chicago police's execution of search warrants

The Office of the Inspector General has issued a second interim report on the Chicago Police Department's execution of search warrants.

The report examines data on search warrants issued from 2017 to 2020.

It found the department's use of search warrants for residences has been declining since late 2019.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The office says the system CPD uses to record information does not include things such as if children were present.

The report also found there were incomplete addresses and missing names.

People of color were also disproportionately targeted with Black males being targeted 25 times more often than white males.

"CPD and members of the community are best served by a well-informed and productive reform process, and we hope to contribute to that process by providing accessible data as a platform for effective policy change," said Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety Deborah Witzburg. "We are encouraged by CPD’s agreement with the recommendations we made in our first interim report earlier this year, and we will continue our work in this critical area."

READ THE FULL OIG REPORT