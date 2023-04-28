Old abandoned Tinley Park Mental Health Center catches fire

The old abandoned Tinley Park Mental Health Center caught on fire Friday night.

According to Tinley Park Village Manager Patrick Carr, several agencies were responding to the scene.

Fire officials were trying to get water to the building because, according to Carr, water is off in the area.

Several fires are burning inside the building, officials said.

The building has been vacant since 2012.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.