Old Canal Days in Lockport: Festival runs until Sunday

Lockport’s Old Canal Days kicked off Thursday with unique food, arts and live music!

In addition to rides, local restaurants, a carnival, a parade and fireworks, the four-day festival will also be a signature drink called #GrzGrub lemonade shakeups, which is a hand-muddled, fruit-flavored lemonade drink.

More than 100 artists from all over the country will also gather to sell their handmade crafts.

When it comes to music, Tim Gleason will be the headline performer and be on the main stage on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

His band performs new country and top 40 dance tunes.

Old Canal Days will run from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. from now until Sunday.