Expand / Collapse search

Old Canal Days in Lockport: Festival runs until Sunday

By
Published  June 7, 2024 11:21am CDT
Lockport
FOX 32 Chicago

Food and crafts galore on display at Lockport Canal Days

FOX 32's Joanie Lum previews Lockport Canal Days with a large variety of food and crafty options.

LOCKPORT, Ill. - Lockport’s Old Canal Days kicked off Thursday with unique food, arts and live music!

In addition to rides, local restaurants, a carnival, a parade and fireworks, the four-day festival will also be a signature drink called #GrzGrub lemonade shakeups, which is a hand-muddled, fruit-flavored lemonade drink. 

More than 100 artists from all over the country will also gather to sell their handmade crafts.

Tim Gleason Band gets us amped up for Lockport Canal Days

The Tim Gleason Band will be headlining Friday night at Lockport Canal Days, a weekend-long celebration of art, music and culture in the southwestern suburbs.

When it comes to music, Tim Gleason will be the headline performer and be on the main stage on Friday at 9:30 p.m. 

His band performs new country and top 40 dance tunes.

Old Canal Days will run from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. from now until Sunday. 