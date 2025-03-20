Chicago police officers assist residents in escaping early morning house fire

The Brief Chicago police officers helped evacuate seven people from a burning home early Thursday morning in the 17th District. The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.



Chicago police officers on patrol helped seven people evacuate a burning home early Thursday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers noticed the smell of smoke around 1:13 a.m. while patrolling near the 4700 block of West Patterson Avenue, according to CPD. After searching the area, they spotted smoke coming from the roof of a residential building. The officers quickly alerted the occupants and assisted them in exiting the home, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. No further information was immediately available.