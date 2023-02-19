Oldest Baptist church on Chicago’s West Side installs their youngest leader ever

The oldest Baptist church on Chicago's West Side has installed their youngest leader ever.

Daniel E. Jones, 37, was named senior pastor of Original Providence Baptist on Sunday. The congregation was founded by a former slave 160 years ago.

"I believe that although I've been preaching for 24 years, there's still much more for me to learn, and so much more for me to do, and I'm just happy to serve," Jones said.

Jones began preaching at age 12 years old. He previously served as assistant pastor of the historic First Baptist Congregation Church on the West Side.

Members said he is full of ideas to pour into the community.

"Since he's been here, we've had more people join than in a number of years," said Campbell Stevenson, who has been a member of the church since 1971.