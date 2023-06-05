Olympia Fields issues boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for Olympia Fields after the water distribution system experienced a loss in pressure Saturday.

Village officials say the loss in water pressure was due to a pump-related issue.

The advisory is expected to be in place until late Wednesday afternoon, but officials say they will send out a follow-up notice to residents when the advisory is lifted.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A precautionary boil advisory means that residents should boil their tap water for at least five minutes if it will be used for drinking or cooking.

At this time, there is no known public safety exposure.