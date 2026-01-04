One in custody, another sought after Chatham shooting: police

The Brief A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday around 5:57 p.m. in a parking lot in the 800 block of E. 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Police say at least one offender exited a stolen Kia and opened fire; officers later located the vehicle in the 8200 block of S. Woodlawn. A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and also hospitalized with a gunshot wound, while another suspect remains at large as area detectives continue the investigation.



One person is in custody while another is still on the loose after a shooting in Chatham neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 5:57 p.m., a 33-year-old man was in a parking lots when he was approached by a stolen Kia, in the 800 block of E. 79th Street.

At least one unknown offender exited the car, pulled out a handgun, and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was struck multiple times and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, initially reported in critical condition.

Officers later found the stolen Kia, in the 8200 block of S. Woodlawn.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody, while another offender managed to escape police. It was later discovered the 17-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was later transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially reported in critical condition.

No other offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.