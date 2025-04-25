One dead, five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in La Grange, police say

The Brief A crash involving seven vehicles in La Grange left one person dead and five hospitalized Friday afternoon. The collision happened around 1:50 p.m. near 47th Street and Willow Springs Road. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the intersection is still closed.



One person is dead and five others are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in west suburban La Grange, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. near 47th Street and Willow Springs Road, according to the La Grange Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found seven vehicles had been involved in the collision. First responders from several agencies assisted drivers and passengers at the scene.

Five people were transported to area hospitals, and one person was pronounced dead, police said. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Heavy police presence after multi-vehicle crash shuts down La Grange intersection (FOX 32 )

The conditions of the five hospitalized individuals were not immediately known.

What's next:

The intersection remains closed as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Grange Police Investigations Unit at 708-579-2333.