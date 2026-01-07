One dead, one critical in Roseland apartment shooting: police

The Brief A shooting inside a Roseland apartment Wednesday afternoon left a 23-year-old man dead and a 26-year-old man critically injured, police said. The two men were in an apartment in the 0–100 block of E. 100th Street when a known offender approached and opened fire around 4:33 p.m. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 26-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.



