One dead, one critical in Roseland apartment shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man has died, and a 26-year-old man was injured in a Roseland apartment shooting on Wednesday, according to police.
What we know:
Two men, 23 and 26, were inside an apartment in the 0-100 block of E. 100th Street around 4:33 p.m. when they were approached by a known offender. The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the men multiple times.
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 26-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.