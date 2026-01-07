Expand / Collapse search

One dead, one critical in Roseland apartment shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  January 7, 2026 6:46pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A shooting inside a Roseland apartment Wednesday afternoon left a 23-year-old man dead and a 26-year-old man critically injured, police said.
    • The two men were in an apartment in the 0–100 block of E. 100th Street when a known offender approached and opened fire around 4:33 p.m.
    • The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 26-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man has died, and a 26-year-old man was injured in a Roseland apartment shooting on Wednesday, according to police.

What we know:

Two men, 23 and 26, were inside an apartment in the 0-100 block of E. 100th Street around 4:33 p.m. when they were approached by a known offender. The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the men multiple times.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 26-year-old was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.

