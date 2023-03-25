One dead, ten wounded at shooting at party near Western Illinois University in Macomb

One person was killed, and ten others wounded, in a shooting at an off-campus party near Western Illinois University in Macomb on Saturday.

Police said that six of the wounded are WIU students. The person who died was not; their name has not been released.

Police said the shooting happened in a home on the 500 block of North Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m.

Macomb Police said they believe photos and video taken before or during the shooting may provide investigators with critical information.

Western Illinois University Athletics events will be canceled for the weekend.