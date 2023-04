One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park on Sunday night.

Police said the victims were on North Hamlin near Chicago Avenue when shots rang out just after 6 p.m.

A 17-year-old was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. Another victim, 16, was shot in the thigh. A third victim, 21, was shot in the back and hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody.