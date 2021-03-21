Man shot dead, woman wounded in shooting 3 blocks from CPD headquarters

A 23-year-old man was killed and a woman critically hurt in a shooting Sunday about three blocks from the Chicago Police Department headquarters in Bronzeville.

About 6:40 p.m., a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Kelvin Edmonson by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The woman, between 25 and 30 years old, was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her body, police said.

CPD headquarters is located at 3501 S. Michigan Avenue.

No arrest was made, police said.