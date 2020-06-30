One lane reopens on SB I-294 at Golf Road after semitrailer crash

One lane on southbound I-294 reopened about 11 a.m. Tuesday after a crash involving a semitrailer at the Golf Road Toll Plaza.

Two people were hurt in the single-vehicle crash at 8 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

All three southbound lanes were initially closed for three hours, state police said. The two right lanes remain closed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.