One of the last Pullman workers keeps history alive in new Chicago exhibit

The Brief Former Pullman worker Al Quiroz, 89, is featured in a new Chicago History Museum exhibit. His lunchbox, apron, and train keys are among items displayed in "Aquí en Chicago," honoring 170 years of Latino culture. The exhibit opens Saturday, and visitors can contribute photos through the museum’s digital community scrapbook at chicagohistory.org.



One of the last surviving Pullman workers is helping keep the factory town’s history alive.

What we know:

Al Quiroz carried his lunchbox to work at the Pullman Co. from 1959 until the South Side factory closed in 1981. On Wednesday, that same lunchbox went on display at the Chicago History Museum as part of a new exhibit.

Among his other items featured: a worker’s apron sewn from leftover mattress fabric and a set of metal keys once used to unlock train doors.

The exhibit, titled "Aquí en Chicago," celebrates 170 years of Latino culture and contributions to the city.

Quiroz, 89, is one of the last living Pullman employees.

What's next:

The "Aquí en Chicago" exhibit opens to the public Saturday. For more information — including how to share photos for the museum’s digital community scrapbook — visit chicagohistory.org.