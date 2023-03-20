One of the first female fire chiefs in Illinois retiring after 20 years on the job

There was a huge going away party inside the Broadview Firehouse Monday afternoon as residents, firefighters and elected officials gathered to celebrate Tracy Kenny's 20 years on the job.

Kenny was one of the first female fire chiefs in the state of Illinois, and one of only six statewide right now.

She started as a firefighter and then was promoted to chief in 2015. At one point she was the only female fire chief in Illinois.

Kenny said she wanted to work longer, but years of having to push herself physically in a man's world have taken a toll on her body. Now, she needs hip and knee replacements.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Kenny says women make up 25 percent of paramedics and EMTs in Illinois, but only five percent of the firefighting force, which she calls "appalling."

She also leads an organization for women firefighters who are trying to change that.

"We're going to teach women how to take the physical agility test 'cause I think that's the hardest part. We're physical beings, we just don't have that certain technique to pass that test, so we're gonna teach women how to pass that test and we're gonna bring more on," said Kenny.

"Her passion for the troops here, she always had everyone's back — that was her number one attribute was to take care of the firefighter paramedics who work here," said Broadview Deputy Fire Chief Matt Martin.

Kenny said she did face some discrimination and harassment early in her career when she was working as an EMT in another suburb, but she said that has never happened to her in Broadview.

