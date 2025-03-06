Expand / Collapse search

One person hospitalized after blaze on Chicago's North Side

By Cody King
Published  March 6, 2025 5:30pm CST
Ravenswood
FOX 32 Chicago

Firefighters battling blaze on Chicago's North Side

Chicago firefighters are battling a blaze at a home on the city's North Side.

CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized Thursday evening after a fire erupted at a home on Chicago's North Side.

Fire on Chicago's North Side

What we know:

The blaze, which started around 5:30 p.m., prompted a large response from firefighters and first responders.

SkyFOX video showed firefighters on the roof surrounded by thick smoke.

The fire was extinguished by 5:50 p.m., and the injured person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Firefighters battling blaze on Chicago's North Side

What's next:

The cause of the fire has also not been released. 

FOX32 has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department for more details. 

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available. 

