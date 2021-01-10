One person killed in car crash in Libertyville

A person died after a pin-in vehicle crash Sunday morning in suburban Libertyville, according to preliminary information from Libertyville police.

Just before 11 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Illinois Route 137, for a crash involving two vehicles, and both the drivers were trapped inside, police said.

Both drivers were extracted from their vehicle by the Libertyville Fire Department, police said. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not yet identified the person.

The Lake County Major Crash Unit and Libertyville police continue to investigate the crash.