One year anniversary of Chicago paramedic's death due to complications from COVID-19

Today marks one year since the COVID-19 death of Chicago first responder Robert Truevillian.

Truevillian was the third Chicago Fire Department member to lose their lives to the virus. But the department is making sure he'll never be forgotten.

The usual hustle and bustle at the firehouse came to a halt Friday as firefighters stopped to remember their fallen colleague.

A ceremonial bell tang in honor of paramedic in charge, Truvillian, and all nine members of the department who died on this date.

Truevillian was a 20-year veteran who died of complications due to COVID-19 - and the third member of the department to be taken by the virus.

A commemorative locker was unveiled today, and his wife and children were presented with a hand carved flag.

Members of engine company 81 want the family to know that Truevillian is never far from their thoughts.

"He was one of my strongest officers that I had," one official said. "Over the years, I got to know him pretty good. He was always a common voice. And when things turned stressful, you knew he was going to be the calmest one out of the group."

"He is truly going to be missed."