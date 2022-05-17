'Operation Basketball': Chicago group aims to keep kids safe, out of trouble

Summer is just around the corner, and a local group is setting up kids for success and keeping them out of trouble.

The group is called "Operation Basketball." It aims to connect kids with mentors and summer jobs, and to reduce teen violence.

"What we're doing is giving kids the opportunity to apply for a lot of jobs throughout the city," said Mike Holder, co-founder of Operation Basketball.

Partnering with the program are Target, Footlocker, Nike, Adidas and the Chicago Park District. All are offering jobs.

Information about their events is on Instagram, Facebook, and their website, OperationBasketball.org.