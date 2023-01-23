'Operation Broken Arrow': Congressman Davis calls for more protection for mail carriers

Following the murder of a postal worker in Milwaukee and several attacks here in the Chicago area, Congressman Danny Davis is asking the public to keep an eye on their postal workers.

"Operation Broken Arrow" is an ongoing federal investigation into thefts of postal keys and mail. The Investigation has resulted in at least five arrests in the Chicago area.

Congressman Davis says since 2018, reports of mail carrier robberies have more than tripled from 80 robberies in 2018 to more than 260 in 2021.

Criminals frequently target carriers for their master keys, often reselling the keys to other criminals for thousands of dollars.

Congressman Davis is now asking for community and block clubs to organize around postal workers while they make deliveries.

"We should not have to come to work every day working in fear, not knowing what's gonna happen. At the end of the day, the letter carrier is the most important delivery, to delivers themselves home to their family each and every day," said Elise Foster, President of National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 11.

