Judge temporarily blocks release of 'Operation Midway Blitz' detainees

The Brief A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge’s order to release hundreds detained by ICE in the Chicago area. The ruling pauses the lower court’s decisions while the appeal is reviewed. A hearing is set for Dec. 2 to determine whether the stay will remain in place.



A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s order to release hundreds of people arrested during "Operation Midway Blitz," the federal immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.

What we know:

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued the order on Thursday, staying two rulings from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings that would have allowed for the release of hundreds of detainees held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The stay remains in effect while the appeals court considers the government’s emergency motion. Oral arguments are scheduled for Dec. 2.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Judge Cummings said he could order the release of hundreds of people detained under Operation Midway Blitz, citing constitutional concerns raised by attorneys with the National Immigrant Justice Center and the ACLU.

Those attorneys argued that ICE detained individuals without serious criminal histories or warrants, violating a 2018 consent decree prohibiting "collateral arrests" through traffic stops or similar actions.

What's next:

The appellate hearing next month will determine whether the temporary stay remains in effect or if detainees can begin to be released under home confinement as previously ordered.

The outcome could affect hundreds, and possibly thousands, of people held in ICE custody.