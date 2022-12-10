Operation Santa brings gifts and well-wishes to families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A motorcade of Chicago police escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to the homes of fallen and seriously injured Chicago police officers on Saturday.
Operation Santa will visit 13 homes this weekend, dropping off gifts and well wishes.
At each stop, Santa, Mrs. Claus and police officials greet the families and pass out gifts.
On Sunday, Operation Santa will visit the homes of Officers Nathaniel Taylor and Samuel Jimenez.