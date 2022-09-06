Ordinance that would allow women to go topless on Evanston beaches moves forward

A plan to allow women to go topless on beaches in Evanston is moving forward.

The Human Services Committee advanced the ordinance with a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

The alderman who is proposing to allow all sexes to go topless says it's about not having a double standard.

Two issues with the proposed ordinance were discussed — that it's written in gender binary terms, and doesn't interfere with the safety, morals and general welfare of the community.

"If the City Council would like to take some instruction from the residents and make findings that would help us draft a better ordinance in order to meet whatever criteria you're asking for," said Nicholas Cummings.

Evanston's Equity and Empowerment Commission will review the ordinance next before it goes to the full city council.