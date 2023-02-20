Orie Dodson murder: Family, friends gather in Gary to remember teen fatally shot

Dozens gathered in Gary for a vigil on Monday to remember a 13-year-old boy who was gunned down last week.

Orie Dodson’s family, friends gathered this afternoon to honor his life and to call for change.

"Everybody needs to take their kids, hug they kids, love they kids, and ask the kids and adults to put the guns down. Stop the violence," said Latrice Dodson, mother of Orie.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Last Wednesday around noon, police found Dodson lying face down suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Dodson's death is being investigated as a homicide.