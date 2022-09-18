Orland Fire becomes latest agency to denounce SAFE-T Act: 'Huge burden of risk on first responders'

The Orland Fire Protection District Board of Trustees denounced the adoption of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T ACT) Sunday.

The Board says the SAFE-T Act reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and undermines the authority of police.

"This law not only undermines the ability of police to protect the life and safety of law-abiding citizens, but it also places a huge burden of risk on first responders including firefighters and paramedics who respond to emergency situations involving police," said Orland Fire Protection District President Christopher Evoy.

The new law that goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, gets rid of cash bail entirely. It also limits who can be arrested and held in jail based on the crime they are alleged to have committed.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Many members of the law enforcement community are working to have the current law amended.

"Any elected officials who voted in the affirmative on this legislation have absolutely disqualified themselves from holding public office," said Evoy.

Those who are in support of the law say it’s wrong to keep people in jail simply because they can’t afford bail.

The Orland Fire Protection District Board will vote to approve a resolution during a Sept. 27 board meeting — urging the legislature to repeal the law.