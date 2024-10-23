Orland Park couple transforms home into spooky Halloween spectacle, drawing crowds

A couple is bringing Halloween scares to their neighborhood with an elaborate home display.

Ralph and Yvonne Shurley have been decorating their house in Orland Park for years, transforming it into a spooky scene filled with monsters and mysteries behind every gate and door.

The Shurleys said they began setting up the decorations in early October to ensure the neighborhood had plenty of time to enjoy the spectacle.

"We try to change it up every year, so we have two huge storage units, and they're getting to their maximum now," said Yvonne Shurley.

You can visit the house on Deer Creek Drive in Orland Park.