Orland Park family receives heartwarming gift as young daughter battles cancer

An Orland Park family received a helping hand from a group of community members Thursday as they were going through a dire time of need.

Isla Dorsey, 4, is battling cancer. She was diagnosed last year but throughout the many challenges has shown such spirit and joy.

Her mom, Danielle, has led her through this tough period and now faces the challenge of a roof falling apart on their home in Orland Park.

Project Fire Buddies caught wind of the situation and immediately stepped in to help with fundraisers, and also in securing donations of materials and labor, to get the job done.

"It's amazing, and everybody that really steps up and helps out like these companies here today and everything that they've done, I mean, that's what Project Fire Buddies is all about," said Orland Park firefighter Mark Hogan.

Danielle Dorsey said the deterioration of her roof could not have happened at a worse time.

"When I first found out that I needed a new roof, mine was literally sliding off of my house. It was just one of those moments like, ‘Really now?’ and just from that moment, we really didn't have to think about anything else. They stepped up pretty quick," Danielle Dorsey said.

The Dorsey's roof will be completed by day's end, thanks not only to Project Fire Buddies, but also to Jericho Roofing of Monee, which provided the labor and Beacon Building Products, which provided all of the materials.