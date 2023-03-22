Orland Park family says they're lucky to be alive after thieves fired shots at their home during crime spree

A family said they are lucky to be alive after car thieves fired multiple shots into their Orland Park home as loved ones were sleeping.

The family said they fear now that the thieves are back on the streets.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, Brad Stroubee Jr. was headed out the door for work and noticed strangers looking through his family's vehicles.

"My immediate instinct, I just opened the door, yelled out the door, as soon as I yelled, they started shooting at me," said Stroubee Jr.

Multiple shots entered the home, including one that pierced a light fixture and another that pierced through four walls into the bathroom.

"One of the rounds went through the house and went right underneath the mattress that my son was sleeping in," said Brad Stroubee Sr.

This happened at the family's home located on 170th Street, but it didn't start there. Authorities say the crime spree began in Mokena, where a Ring Camera captured the suspects trying to break into cars.

Officials say the crew then committed similar crimes in Tinley Park, Orland Park, Burr RIdge and Elmhurst. Chicago police eventually got involved and launched their helicopter. They located the suspects driving along I-57 and apprehended them near 106th and Oglesby.

Two stolen vehicles were recovered and police said the suspects were also heavily armed.

The following charges were approved:

16-year-old boy: one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle.

16-year-old boy: one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one misdemeanor count of possessing ammunition.

Johnny Harris, 23, of Chicago: one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Aramni Harbin, 21, of Chicago, faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Stroubee Sr. says he hears that the four offenders may have already been released.