Chicago men, 2 juveniles terrorized suburbs in Cook, Will counties during morning crime spree: police

Four suspects have been charged after terrorizing several Chicago suburbs early Monday.

Mokena police said they responded to a Flock Safety Camera alert of a stolen White Kia entering their jurisdiction early Monday. Officers attempted to locate the vehicle, which was later observed in the Boulder Ridge Subdivision.

The occupants of the vehicle were captured on a Ring Video camera attempting to open car doors. One offender was observed with a handgun in his hand at the time.

That same morning, Orland Park police responded to the 8600 block of 170th Street for a report of a vehicle burglary.

A resident on the block was awoken by a number of suspects on his property attempting to gain access to his vehicles, police said.

The resident approached the suspects, who then fired multiple shots in the direction of the resident. The resident was not struck.

The dark-colored sports utility vehicle driven by the offenders fled the area.

The vehicle used in this incident was reported stolen from a location in Tinley Park, police said.

Burr Ridge police also reported two attempted burglaries and a motor vehicle theft that occurred early Monday between 6:45 a.m. and 7:05 a.m.

One attempt occurred near Plainfield Road and County Line Road at 6:45 a.m. The second attempt and motor vehicle theft occurred near German Church Road and County Line Road at 7:05 a.m.

In the two burglary attempts, the offenders entered the garage of each residence using garage door openers that were in vehicles parked on the driveways of their homes. The vehicles were unlocked.

The four offenders entered the garages and searched the vehicles. One offender is seen holding a handgun.

The offenders were able to steal a vehicle that was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Police determined that these crimes were committed by the same crew.

The vehicle used in the Orland Park incident was witnessed driving through the southeast suburbs later that day and several agencies attempted to stop the vehicle.

Orland Park police requested the assistance of the CPD helicopter as the vehicle was entering city limits.

The helicopter located the vehicle on Interstate 57 and followed it to the area of 106th and Oglesby, where the vehicle stopped and the four occupants fled, police said.

The occupants were apprehended after a short pursuit and taken into custody around noon Monday. The stolen vehicle from Burr Ridge was recovered as well as a stolen vehicle used to commit these crimes.

The suspects were also heavily armed, authorities said.

The following charges were approved: