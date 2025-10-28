Orland Park townhouse fire leaves firefighter injured

article

The Brief A firefighter was hospitalized with dehydration after battling a townhouse fire late Monday in Orland Park. The blaze began around 11 p.m. on Berkhansted Court and was contained to one unit, with minor damage to a neighboring townhouse. No residents were injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a fire in a townhouse building Monday night in suburban Orland Park.

What we know:

The fire started around 11 p.m. at a residence in the 13950 block of Berkhansted Court. Light smoke could be seen coming from the side of the structure, according to the Orland Fire Protection District.

None of the apartment's residents were home at the time and people in the neighboring buildings evacuated without injuries. A firefighter suffered from dehydration while battling the blaze and was taken to Palos Hospital, where he was released Tuesday morning in good condition.

The fire made its way to the attic space and was mostly contained to one apartment unit. It also caused some damage to a neighboring townhouse unit.

Crews extinguished the flames and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.