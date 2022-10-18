South suburban first responders receive $100k donation

First responders got a big donation in the south suburbs on Tuesday.

To mark a decade in business, EZ Cloud Solutions, which is located in Orland Park, donated $100,000 worth of respirators.

The N99 masks will be given to Orland Park fire and police, as well as senior citizens and Orland Hills police.

"We've had occasions where there may be structure fires, bad accidents causing some type of chemical spills, things of that nature, and this is just an outstanding tool for our officers," said Deputy Chief Sam Haleem with Orland Hills police.

The masks come with replaceable filters that are good for two weeks. It will give emergency personnel and the communities they serve a boost, without cutting into their budgets.