Orland Park homeowners complain of loud instruments at school's park

In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging.

It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids.

The homeowners who live directly behind the park say the instruments are too loud and that they were never asked about the equipment before it was installed.

The family most impacted says they have reached out to the principal of Prairie Elementary School when the instruments were first put in and got nowhere. The family then reached out to the superintendent of the school district, and still nothing.

So, the family decided to start playing loud music last year, directing it towards the playground. The instruments were removed for a time to be repaired but were put back up last month.

The family decided to blast loud music again, at times vulgar music, to make someone pay attention to them. They say the police chief has come out to start mediating between the two parties, and finally the park instruments were taken down but the bases remain on site.

"All the families that are out there, I'm sorry that you all had to go through this with us. Because we all went through it together. And we did not want to have to do that. It was something that we were pushed into again because of the power struggle that District 135 just didn't want to do, and they could have taken care of this two years ago," a nearby homeowner said.

District 135 officials tell FOX 32 Chicago they cannot comment because it’s a student-safety issue.

A board meeting will be held Tuesday night and the issue will be discussed.