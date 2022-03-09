Orland Park man, known as 'Uncle Mick,' sentenced to 18 months for running massive sports gambling ring

An 58-year-old Orland Park man has been sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for conducting an illegal sports gambling business and laundering the proceeds.

Vincent Delgiudice, also known as "Uncle Mick," pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and gambling charges.

According to prosecutors, Delgiudice directed an illegal bookmaking business in the Chicago area from 2016 to 2019. He also retained a company in Costa Rica to operate a website — Unclemickssports.com — that gamblers used to place wagers on collegiate and professional sporting events.

Delgiudice also worked with more than 20 agents and sub-agents, who recruited gamblers and shared in the profits from the gamblers' losses, prosecutors said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

The agents and sub-agents were in charge of more than 1,000 gamblers. They would meet the gamblers as necessary to settle up and collect losses.

Additionally, prosecutors said Delgiudice laundered the profits by making cash investments in businesses and having gamblers directly pay his personal expenses.

Advertisement

In addition to his prison sentence, Delgiudice will have to forfeit $3.6 million in criminally derived proceeds.