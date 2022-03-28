Orland Park man reported missing found dead in Homer Glen pond

An Orland Park man who was reported missing last week was found dead in a retention pond in Homer Glen Sunday night.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Pheasant Hollow Subdivision located at 12448 W. 143rd Street regarding a deceased man found in a retention pond.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a man who said that while he was fishing, he observed what he believed was a dead person under the water.

The body was removed from the pond, and the coroner pronounced the time of death at 7:10 p.m.

The body was identified as a 41-year-old man after deputies found his driver's license in the victim's front pocket.

A missing person's report was filed by the victim's mother on Friday.

When she filed the missing person's report, the victim's mother said that her son left their Orland Park home on foot Wednesday around 2:35 p.m.

On Monday, the Will County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy and found no signs of trauma.

The cause of death is pending completion of reports and toxicology.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.