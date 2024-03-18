Year-long manhunt continues for Orland Park man wanted for child solicitation

It’s been one year since the Lake County Sheriff’s Office launched a nationwide manhunt for an Orland Park man wanted for indecent solicitation of a child.

In a FOX 32 Special Report, Tia Ewing has the latest on the search for Connor Smith.

Smith, 33, has been on the run since Feb. 9, 2023. He led investigators from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a brief high-speed chase as they tried to arrest him for indecent solicitation of a child.

The chase began in a Lake County shopping mall parking lot.

It was after 6 p.m. when Smith arrived. Investigators said he drove from his Orland Park home in the 8200 block of Hillcrest Drive to meet who he thought was an underage girl for a sexual encounter.

Police said he had been communicating with her for several weeks online.

"Connor Smith kept engaging this girl in communication, in conversation, eventually sending lewd photos of himself to who he thought was this girl, really an undercover detective, and then worked out a plan to meet who he thought was this girl to engage in a sexual relationship," said Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

When Smith pulled into the parking lot, Covelli said sheriff’s officers immediately approached his pickup truck and Smith hit the gas.

"He became very wary immediately. Put the car in drive, drove over a curb, drove over a significant amount of grass out on to a major roadway fleeing from our investigators," Covelli said.

"Our investigators gave chase for a bit. Eventually, he was going at such a dangerous and excessive speed they terminated that pursuit," he added.

Covelli said Smith’s pickup was last seen in the area of I-94 and Route 137 near Unincorporated Libertyville. Since making his getaway, Smith has been sighted in southern Florida.

"We believe he’s got significant family in the southern Florida area. We do believe that he has been to southern Florida. We believe he’s very aware that he’s wanted for these serious crimes in Illinois and certainly actively working to evade apprehension," Covelli said.

That’s why the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who might know Smith or where he is to contact them.

"He is pretty distinctive. He’s a tall individual, 6-foot-8, 245 pounds," Covelli said. "At the time of this, he did have a beard. Obviously, that could be shaved off. He had brown hair - obviously hair could be colored, but hazel eyes as well."

You may also recognize Smith from his 15-seconds of fame in 2015 when he appeared on MTV’s reality TV show, ‘Are You The One?’

Smith is charged with three felony counts including traveling to meet a minor, disseminating harmful material and grooming.

If you think you have seen Smith or have any information on where he is, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-377-4000.