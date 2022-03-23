Orland Park man was speeding when crash killed pregnant mother, her 3 sons: prosecutors

An Orland Park man accused of killing a pregnant mother and her three sons is currently on trial at the Will County Courthouse.

Sean Woulfe faces a slew of charges dating back to a July day in 2017.

Prosecutors say Woulfe, 25 years old at the time, crashed his truck into the family's car, killing them all. It happened in rural Beecher near Corning Road and Yates Avenue.

Prosecutors say Woulfe was speeding when he ran a stop sign and crashed into 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and her three sons. Schmidt was pregnant with her fourth child.

The family was heading to Bible camp.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The state's key witness who was working in a field has already testified that he remembers seeing Schmidt pass by and then hearing a loud boom.

The judge says the jury trial is expected to last several days.

Advertisement

Woulfe, who's been free on bond, faces 16 counts of reckless homicide.