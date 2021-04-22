Orland Park police arrest suspected drug dealer

A suburban man is facing several charges after Orland Park police found pills and cannabis in his car.

On Wednesday at 8:12 p.m., Orland Park Police Tactical Officers were in the area of Texas De Brazil at 856 Orland Square Drive, when they observed two individuals smoking cannabis in a parked Acura, authorities said.

After checking the vehicle registration, officers noticed the registration belonged on a Nissan.

Officers then approached the vehicle. The investigation led to the search of the driver, who was identified as Steven Guajardo, and the Acura.

Officers located a clear bag containing 4.3 grams of suspect cocaine, a bag containing 21 Clonazepam pills, a bag containing three grams of cannabis, 62 blue bar Alprazolam pills, 38 yellow oval Alprazolam pills and seven plastic bags containing 248 grams of edible cannabis.

Steven Guajardo

Guajardo, 23, of Lemont was transported to Orland Park Police Headquarters and was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Guajardo was transported to Bridgeview Courthouse where a judge issued a bond of $25,000.