Orland Park police stop man for traffic violation, end up finding handgun in his waistband: authorities

article

A 38-year-old Chicago man has been charged after police found a weapon in his waistband during a traffic stop in Orland Park.

Daniel Brown was charged as an armed habitual criminal. He also received a traffic citation.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, Orland Park police officers observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the 16900 block of LaGrange Road.

Police stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and identified the driver as Daniel Brown.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

During the stop, officers found a handgun in Brown's waistband, authorities said.

Officers secured the weapon and transported Brown to the police department, where he was charged.

Brown appeared in court, where bond was set at $100,000.

He is due back in court on Feb. 24.