Orland Park police stop man for traffic violation, end up finding handgun in his waistband: authorities
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A 38-year-old Chicago man has been charged after police found a weapon in his waistband during a traffic stop in Orland Park.
Daniel Brown was charged as an armed habitual criminal. He also received a traffic citation.
At about 10 p.m. Monday, Orland Park police officers observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the 16900 block of LaGrange Road.
Police stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and identified the driver as Daniel Brown.
During the stop, officers found a handgun in Brown's waistband, authorities said.
Officers secured the weapon and transported Brown to the police department, where he was charged.
Brown appeared in court, where bond was set at $100,000.
He is due back in court on Feb. 24.
