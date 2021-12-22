Orland Park Sky Zone to stay open following September 2020 fight

The Sky Zone Trampoline park is going to stay open in Orland Park.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the park has agreed to keep restrictions in place that it's been under for the last few months.

Sky Zone sued Orland Park for revoking its business license.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

In September 2020, there was a big fight at Sky Zone, that led to a call to police.

Advertisement

Under the deal, Sky Zone will close at 9p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and have hire private security working those days from 7p.m. to close, and they can't host Glow Night events, where the lights are turned off inside, and black lights and lasers are used.