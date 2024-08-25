Expand / Collapse search
Orland Park water pressure Issue resolved; boil order not necessary

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 25, 2024 2:07pm CDT
Orland Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Orland Park residents may have experienced a brief drop in water pressure on Sunday morning due to a mechanical issue at a water pumping station. 

Around noon, the Orland Park Police Department began receiving calls about water issues. 

Public Works officials were notified and immediately began fixing the problem using emergency protocols. Water pressure was maintained throughout the system, ensuring the water supply remained safe for consumption. A boil order was not necessary, according to police. 

Residents who continue to experience low water pressure were asked to contact the Orland Park Police Department's non-emergency number at 708-349-4111.