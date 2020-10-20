OSF HealthCare reports data security breach

OSF HealthCare System on Tuesday reported a data security breach that exposed patient information to an unauthorized person.

The breach happened between Feb. 7 and May 20 and exposed “some patient information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, treatment facilities, treating physicians, departments of service, room numbers and/or medical record numbers,” the hospital system said in a statement.

OSF Healthcare, which owns several Illinois hospitals including Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park, said the breach involves its vendor, Blackbaud, Inc.

The company provides cloud-based and data solution services related to OSF’s fundraising activities.

“Blackbaud advised that Social Security numbers, financial account, and credit card information were encrypted, and not able to be accessed by the unauthorized individual,” according to the statement. “This incident did not involve any access to OSF’s medical systems or electronic health records.”

OSF has a call center to answer any questions about this incident, at 877-376-0079.