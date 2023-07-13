Oswego man arrested after police find automatic machine gun in vehicle

article

Bond has been set for an Oswego man accused of possessing a weapon that was modified to fire as a fully automatic machine gun.

Caleb Davis, 18, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon—loaded machine gun on person/possession in the passenger compartment of a motor vehicle.

At about 9:03 p.m. on June 29, Naperville police observed a vehicle drive to a dimly lit area of a parking lot in the 2700 block of West 75th Street and park the car, prosecutors said.

Officers approached the vehicle, which was allegedly driven by Davis, and observed the butt of a firearm protruding from the feet of the passenger in the front seat.

Both Davis and the passenger were then removed from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with one bullet in the chamber and 34 bullets in the magazine between Davis and the center console.

Prosecutors say the Glock was modified to allow the gun to fire as a fully automatic machine gun.

The passenger in the vehicle possessed a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and a Valid Concealed Carry License.

Davis was taken into custody at this time.

"It is alleged that Mr. Davis, who did not possess either a FOID Card or a CCL, was illegally in possession of an illegally modified weapon," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "I commend the Naperville Police Department for their heads-up work in this case that took a very dangerous weapon off the streets. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Rob Willis and Anthony Raimondi for their efforts in securing strong charges against Mr. Davis.

Davis' bond was set at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Editor's note:

The state's attorney's office originally stated that bond was denied for Davis. However, the office has since corrected the original release and said his bond has been set at $25,000.