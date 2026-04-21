Fire reported at Ottawa chemical plant

The Brief A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a chemical plant in Ottawa, prompting an emergency response and area evacuations. Officials are urging residents to avoid the area as crews work the scene and detour traffic. The cause of the fire and whether there are any injuries remain unknown.



A chemical plant in Ottawa reportedly caught fire Tuesday morning, prompting residents to clear the area as crews responded to the scene.

What we know:

The fire reportedly started around 8 a.m. at Coogee Chemicals, located at 1501 Titanium Dr. Coogee manufactures magnesium powder, titanium powder, which are needed for ammunition, military defense products and pyrotechnics.

Fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area of Route 6 and Titanium Drive. Traffic was detoured for roughly an hour before being restored around 9:30 a.m.

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What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Ottawa is a town of roughly 20,000 people located roughly 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.