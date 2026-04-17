Chicago firefighter accused of sexually explicit chats with person believed to be teen, court records say

The Brief Authorities are searching for a Chicago firefighter accused of explicit chats with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the suspect, John C. Mitchell Jr., discussed meeting up with the teen, who was actually undercover. A warrant has been issued, and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating.



Authorities are searching for a Chicago firefighter accused of having sexually explicit online conversations with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Washington County, Minnesota, John C. Mitchell Jr., 52, is charged with engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a minor.

Chicago firefighter accused in online sting case

Investigators say the case began on May 20, 2025, when members of the East Metro Human Trafficking Task Force created an undercover account on the messaging app Kik. The profile was designed to appear as a 15-year-old girl, using digitally altered photos to make an adult officer look younger.

On August 7, 2025, the undercover account received a message from a user with the name "JAYCFD026," who introduced himself as "Jay," a 40-year-old firefighter from Chicago.

What investigators say happened in the messages

After being told the girl was 15, investigators say the man continued the conversation and began making personal and suggestive comments. He allegedly complimented her appearance, asked if she had a boyfriend, and sent a photo of himself with his son.

According to the complaint, the conversations escalated quickly. The man allegedly suggested the girl could come to Chicago and lie to her parents about visiting him. He also offered to buy her a plane ticket and described spending time together at his home, including relaxing by his pool and swimming together.

At one point, investigators say he discussed traveling to Minnesota instead, even suggesting he could call the girl’s school pretending to be her father so she could miss classes while he was there.

The complaint goes on to allege the man asked if she was "naughty," said he wanted to kiss her while they were both unclothed, and then described having sex with her. He also sent a shirtless photo of himself during the exchange.

How investigators tracked down the suspect

Investigators say the man provided a Chicago address and shared his son’s name during the conversations, which helped authorities identify him.

Law enforcement used social media to match photos and worked with the Chicago Police Department to identify the suspect as Mitchell.

Federal agents later traced IP addresses connected to the Kik account. According to the complaint, one IP address was linked to a Chicago Fire Department station where Mitchell worked, while another was tied to his home address on the city’s Northwest Side.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, with investigators citing the seriousness of the allegations and concerns about public safety.

Chicago Fire Department responds

What they're saying:

The Chicago Fire Department says it is aware of the case and has begun looking into it.

"We’ve received notice through law enforcement and we’ve initiated our investigation," the department said in a statement.

Warrant issued, suspect not in custody

What's next:

Mitchell is currently not in custody, according to court records.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.