Joseph 'Troubles' Matos: FBI ups reward for fugitive wanted in killing of National Guardsman

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The Brief The FBI has increased the reward to $50,000 for information leading to the capture of Joseph "Troubles" Matos, wanted in a 2021 Chicago murder. Matos is accused of being the getaway driver in the fatal shooting of a National Guardsman, allegedly carried out to boost gang status. He has been on the run for more than a year and is considered armed and dangerous.



The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to the capture of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a National Guardsman nearly five years ago in Chicago.

The agency is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Joseph "Troubles" Matos.

The backstory:

Matos is wanted in connection with the shooting death of National Guard member Chrys Carvajal.

Investigators said 40-year-old Gary Roberson shot and killed Carvajal on July 3, 2021, in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood after Carvajal left a party and was walking to his car. Roberson was arrested and charged in June 2024 with the murder.

Investigators said it was a random shooting that was all about elevating Roberson's status as a member of the Milwaukee Kings street gang.

The 19-year-old victim was a National Guard member who had recently returned home from boot camp.

Matos, 41, is the second suspect charged in Carvajal’s death. He’s been on the run for more than a year.

Dustin Gourley is the acting supervisor for FBI Chicago's Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, the squad leading the search for Matos.

"My understanding of this incident was Matos and Roberson were looking to gain influence within their gang to commit a random act of violence against someone in their rival gang's territory. And unfortunately for our victim, who was simply there visiting for a July 4th holiday party, was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Gourley said.

In December, the FBI shared with Fox Chicago security camera video investigators uncovered that shows how the shooting occurred, with Roberson as the gunman getting out of the car and firing his weapon. When he gets back in the car, Matos is the getaway driver.

Dig deeper:

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, Fox Chicago obtained police reports showing Chicago police arrested Matos just weeks after Carvajal was killed, but he was released when prosecutors declined to charge him, citing inconsistent witnesses and certain evidence wouldn’t hold up.

However, in May 2024, Matos was charged in Carvajal's death.

"We did attempt to locate and arrest Joseph Matos after the indictment came through, at a known associates where he was living at, at the time, but were unsuccessful," Gourley said.

Since then, the FBI says they have received some tips but still have not been able to locate Matos.

"He has ties to Chicago, Indiana, the northwest suburbs. So far unsuccessful. So really, we're pleading for any help that we can possibly have on this case," Gourley said.

He is described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Matos or where he might be, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.